2016 Ford F-150

86,945 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW 145 XLT | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START

2016 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW 145 XLT | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,945KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8334696
  • Stock #: Z9006A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5GFA93394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Remote start, Backup camera, Trailer hitch, Side steps, and more!

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver

