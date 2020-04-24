Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-350

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 4902372
  2. 4902372
  3. 4902372
  4. 4902372
  5. 4902372
  6. 4902372
  7. 4902372
  8. 4902372
  9. 4902372
  10. 4902372
Contact Seller

$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,460KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4902372
  • Stock #: JB071A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4GEC35847
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada One Owner





Magnetic Metallic 2016 Ford F-350SD XLT 4WD



 



Under the hood: Power Stroke 6.7L V8 Turbodiesel



 



Bluetooth, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.2" LCD Display Message Centre, 6" Angular Chrome Step Bars, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Camper Package, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Cloth Luxury Captain's Chairs, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), Fog Lamps, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Snow Plow Prep Package, Upfitter Switches (4), XTR Package



 



Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing



 


Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle



36-Point Provincial Safety Certification



Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available



CarFax Verified Report.



Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes.



Preferred* Financing Rates OAC



Market Value Report provided



Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.



Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo.



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Safety
  • Stability Control
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

2017 Ford F-250 XLT
 125,659 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit Co...
 116,924 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 74,113 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Send A Message