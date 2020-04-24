2016 Ford F-350

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Magnetic Metallic 2016 Ford F-350SD XLT 4WD
Under the hood: Power Stroke 6.7L V8 Turbodiesel
Bluetooth, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.2" LCD Display Message Centre, 6" Angular Chrome Step Bars, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Camper Package, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Cloth Luxury Captain's Chairs, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), Fog Lamps, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Snow Plow Prep Package, Upfitter Switches (4), XTR Package
Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle
36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
CarFax Verified Report.
Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes.
Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.
Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo.
OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
Complimentary shuttle transportation.
