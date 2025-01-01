Menu
Great Condition Ford Flex Limited with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sonar, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Ford Flex

134,474 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Flex

Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

12690312

2016 Ford Flex

Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,474KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMHK6DT4GBA08739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 134,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Ford Flex Limited with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sonar, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

