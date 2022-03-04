$13,725+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
145,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8620445
- Stock #: 349314
- VIN: 1FADP3KE4GL349314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,527 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
