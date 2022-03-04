2016 Ford Focus

$13,725 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 5 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8620445

8620445 Stock #: 349314

349314 VIN: 1FADP3KE4GL349314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,527 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.