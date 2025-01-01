$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Fusion SE
Only 132,000km!
Fully Loaded!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Leather
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
