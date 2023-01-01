Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

123,500 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4WD Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4WD Crew Cab

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1687170360
  2. 1687170365
  3. 1687170368
  4. 1687170371
  5. 1687170461
  6. 1687170463
  7. 1687170464
  8. 1687170466
  9. 1687170468
  10. 1687170469
  11. 1687170470
  12. 1687170472
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10083723
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ3GG109225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,500 KM

Vehicle Description

  •  Back-Up Camera
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Climate Control
  •  Cooled Front Seat(s)
  •  Fog Lamps
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  •  Heated Steering Wheel
  •  Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  •  Multi-Zone A/C
  •  Navigation from Telematics
  •  Navigation System
  •  Power Driver Seat
  •  Power Passenger Seat
  •  Premium Sound System
  •  Privacy Glass
  •  Rear Parking Aid
  •  Running Boards/Side Steps
  •  Seat Memory
  • certified
  • caefax clean

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 123,500 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra SV
 119,200 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul EX ONL...
 62,400 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory