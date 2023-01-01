$32,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 4WD Crew Cab
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
123,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10083723
- VIN: 3GTU2PEJ3GG109225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,500 KM
Vehicle Description
- Back-Up Camera
- Bluetooth Connection
- Climate Control
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Fog Lamps
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Navigation from Telematics
- Navigation System
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Passenger Seat
- Premium Sound System
- Privacy Glass
- Rear Parking Aid
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Seat Memory
- certified
- caefax clean
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2