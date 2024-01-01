Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

161,000 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle
11922416

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1731682199
  2. 1731682199
  3. 1731682198
  4. 1731682199
  5. 1731682198
  6. 1731682197
  7. 1731682198
  8. 1731682195
  9. 1731682199
  10. 1731682197
  11. 1731682196
  12. 1731682199
  13. 1731682198
  14. 1731682197
  15. 1731682198
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3gtu2lec4gg143460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX title rebuilt for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Honda CR-V LX title rebuilt 68,563 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford Econoline Commercial 160,124 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 133.0
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 133.0" SLE 203,863 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500