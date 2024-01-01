$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX Sunroof | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2408366
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Carimex
