Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Honda Civic

140,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

2016 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F73GH003614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2408366
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Honda Civic