Great Condition Honda Civic EX-T! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Honda Civic

106,000 KM

12526426

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
106,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F48GH112246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2505211
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Honda Civic EX-T! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Honda Civic