2016 Honda Civic
EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Remote Start | Apple Car Play | Android Auto
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2510534
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition One Owner, Accident Honda Civic EX With Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Cruise , Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Carimex
