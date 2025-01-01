Menu
Great Condition One Owner, Accident Honda Civic EX With Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Cruise , Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Honda Civic

130,000 KM

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
130,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F77GH039435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2510534
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition One Owner, Accident Honda Civic EX With Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Cruise , Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

Carimex

