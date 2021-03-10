Menu
2016 Honda Civic

117,215 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT Touring | Lane Keep | Leather | Sunroof

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT Touring | Lane Keep | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6805220
  • Stock #: A5275
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91GH110737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5275
  • Mileage 117,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather, Navi, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Keyless Entry

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

