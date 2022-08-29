$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2016 Honda Civic
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Cvt Lx
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
70,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9046738
- VIN: 2HGFC2F51GH030180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,500 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERAHEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGERVOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICSBLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITYONSTAR
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2