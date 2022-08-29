$19,700+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: U10097
- VIN: 2HGFC2F59GH032503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,933 KM
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Civic Sedan boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Sedan Features the Following Options Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Honda Civic Sedan is a Superstar! IIHS Top Safety Pick+, NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.
