Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

119,933 KM

Details Description Features

$19,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,700

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9171649
  2. 9171649
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,700

+ taxes & licensing

119,933KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9171649
  • Stock #: U10097
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59GH032503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Civic Sedan boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Sedan Features the Following Options Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Honda Civic Sedan is a Superstar! IIHS Top Safety Pick+, NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2018 Honda Civic Hat...
 154,594 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 0 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic SED...
 119,933 KM
$19,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory