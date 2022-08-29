Menu
2016 Honda Civic

75,000 KM

Details Features

$23,890

+ tax & licensing
$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9319516
  Stock #: 2211498
  VIN: 2HGFC1F98GH102473

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Purple
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2211498
  Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

