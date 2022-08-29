$23,890 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9319516

9319516 Stock #: 2211498

2211498 VIN: 2HGFC1F98GH102473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2211498

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.