2016 Honda CR-V

$22,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10431693

10431693 Stock #: 2309334

2309334 VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH112688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2309334

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.