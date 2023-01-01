Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

136,000 KM

Details Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

SE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431693
  • Stock #: 2309334
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH112688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2309334
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

