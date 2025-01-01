Menu
One Owner, Accident Free Honda CRV SE AWD! Equipped with a Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2016 Honda CR-V

77,000 KM

2016 Honda CR-V

SE LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

12815050

2016 Honda CR-V

SE LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H48GH126324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2507386
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free Honda CRV SE AWD! Equipped with a Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2016 Honda CR-V