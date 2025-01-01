$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
SE LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE
2016 Honda CR-V
SE LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H48GH126324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2507386
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free Honda CRV SE AWD! Equipped with a Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
