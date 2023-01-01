2016 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9446287

9446287 VIN: 2HKRM4H54GH115507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 81,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

