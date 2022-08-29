Menu
2016 Honda Fit

0 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

LX

2016 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9110374
  • Stock #: U10071
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H5XGM107166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10071
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. This Honda Fit delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 15 w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material. This Honda Fit Features the Following Options Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R15 84T AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material. The Votes are Counted KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

