2016 Honda HR-V

109,063 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

109,063KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9296674
  Stock #: H10179A
  VIN: 3CZRU5H39GM105581

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H10179A
  • Mileage 109,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. Green Car Journal 2016 Green SUV of the Year. This Honda HR-V delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material. This Honda HR-V Features the Following Options Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. This Honda HR-V is a Superstar! Green Car Journal 2016 Green SUV of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

