Menu
Account
Sign In
BC CAR with little exposure to road salt! Great Condition, One Owner Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Honda Odyssey

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX 8 Passenger | Backup Camera | HeatedSeats

Watch This Vehicle
12536047

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX 8 Passenger | Backup Camera | HeatedSeats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12536047
  2. 12536047
  3. 12536047
  4. 12536047
  5. 12536047
  6. 12536047
  7. 12536047
  8. 12536047
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H45GB503408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BC CAR with little exposure to road salt! Great Condition, One Owner Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger | Backup Camera | HeatedSeats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger | Backup Camera | HeatedSeats 138,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | Apple Car Play | Android Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | Apple Car Play | Android Auto 111,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Pilot Touring NAVI | Rear Entertainment System | Leather for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Honda Pilot Touring NAVI | Rear Entertainment System | Leather 151,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Honda Odyssey