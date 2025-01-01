Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX power sliding doors backup camera winter tires with rims for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Honda Odyssey

166,295 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX power sliding doors backup camera winter tires with rims

Watch This Vehicle
13077871

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX power sliding doors backup camera winter tires with rims

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1760638437
  2. 1760638437
  3. 1760638437
  4. 1760638437
  5. 1760638437
  6. 1760638437
  7. 1760638437
  8. 1760638437
  9. 1760638437
  10. 1760638437
  11. 1760638437
  12. 1760638437
  13. 1760638437
  14. 1760638437
  15. 1760638437
  16. 1760638437
  17. 1760638437
  18. 1760638437
  19. 1760638437
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,295KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H45GB512965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX power sliding doors backup camera winter tires with rims for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda Odyssey EX power sliding doors backup camera winter tires with rims 166,295 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 5.7 HEMI 4X4 6.5 BOX BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 5.7 HEMI 4X4 6.5 BOX BACKUP CAMERA 270,118 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM ProMaster SLT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 RAM ProMaster SLT 233,517 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2016 Honda Odyssey