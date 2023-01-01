Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

Details Description

HATCHBACK AUTO GL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

2016 Hyundai Accent

HATCHBACK AUTO GL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Used
  • Listing ID: 10041441
  • Stock #: A5878
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE2GU239785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Extremely Fuel Efficient, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

