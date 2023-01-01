Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

24,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL ONLY 24700KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL ONLY 24700KMS

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1699006912
  2. 1699006915
  3. 1699006917
  4. 1699006922
  5. 1699006926
  6. 1699006930
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10623393
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE0GU238666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,700 KM

Vehicle Description

heated seats - driver and passenger

CARFAX CLEAN

CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 24,700 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX
 143,800 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 121,500 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory