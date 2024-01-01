$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
SE Sunroof | Alloys | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
2016 Hyundai Accent
SE Sunroof | Alloys | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Hyunda Accent Hatchback SE with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487