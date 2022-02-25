Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

189,325 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8355093
  2. 8355093
  3. 8355093
  4. 8355093
  5. 8355093
  6. 8355093
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

189,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8355093
  • Stock #: 657799
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH657799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 657799
  • Mileage 189,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2015 Toyota Corolla
 97,565 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 189,325 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 138,751 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory