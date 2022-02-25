$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
189,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 657799
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH657799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3