$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
Location
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
123,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9446950
- VIN: 5XYZT3LB9GG330477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,500 KM
Vehicle Description
- Bluetooth Connection
- Climate Control
- Fog Lamps
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Power Driver Seat
- Privacy Glass
- Rear Parking Aid
- Satellite Radio
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
