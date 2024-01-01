Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

96,185 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata

Sport 2.0T

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Sport 2.0T

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

96,185KM
Used
VIN 5NPE34AB3GH287609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB 7609
  • Mileage 96,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2016 Hyundai Sonata