$14,725,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited
2016 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$14,725,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,259KM
VIN 5NPE34AF5GH400530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,259 KM
Vehicle Description
x
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive
lock-up torque converter and shift lock
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canada Cars
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
$14,725,488
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2016 Hyundai Sonata