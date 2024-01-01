$11,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster
3DR CPE AUTO
2016 Hyundai Veloster
3DR CPE AUTO
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 281978
- Mileage 146,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring
Front-Wheel Drive
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
50 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Canada Cars
Canada Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
+ taxes & licensing
519-885-2500