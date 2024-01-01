Menu
Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)

Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring

Front-Wheel Drive

45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

90 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

50 L Fuel Tank

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

2016 Hyundai Veloster

146,897 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster

3DR CPE AUTO

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3DR CPE AUTO

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,897KM
VIN KMHTC6AD1GU281978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 281978
  • Mileage 146,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)

Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring

Front-Wheel Drive

45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

90 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

50 L Fuel Tank

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/45R17 AS -inc: temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)

Additional Features

4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints
driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
SiriusXM shark-fin antenna
Clock and Voice Activation
Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring
electronic shift lock system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control
iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity (mounted in centre console)
in-glass standard radio antenna
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: ignition key interlock system
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: LG high resolution 7 touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Hyundai Veloster