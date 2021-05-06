Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

107,362 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr High Altitude | Leather | Sunroof

2016 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr High Altitude | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,362KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7082641
  Stock #: A5274A
  VIN: 1C4NJPAA0GD528529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5274A
  • Mileage 107,362 KM

Vehicle Description

High Altitude Edition, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Auto, Power Windows, A/C, Fully Certified, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

