Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

127,973 KM

Details Description Features

$35,106

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,106

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA | NAV | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA | NAV | BLUETOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$35,106

+ taxes & licensing

127,973KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7700260
  • Stock #: Y8127A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG4GL129771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8127A
  • Mileage 127,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Cloth interior, Heated front seats, Remote start, Tubular side steps, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 64,262 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 28,995 KM
$34,985 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 149,301 KM
$28,441 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory