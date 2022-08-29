Menu
2016 Lexus IS 300

0 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Location

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9067777
  • Stock #: H10001A
  • VIN: JTHCM1D26G5010174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Lexus IS 300 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Locks. This Lexus IS 300 Comes Equipped with These Options Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed ECT Automatic -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/45R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. This Lexus IS 300 is a Superstar! KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

