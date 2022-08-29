$24,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus IS 300
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9067777
- Stock #: H10001A
- VIN: JTHCM1D26G5010174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Lexus IS 300 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Locks. This Lexus IS 300 Comes Equipped with These Options Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed ECT Automatic -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/45R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. This Lexus IS 300 is a Superstar! KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
