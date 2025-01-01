$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RX 350
**NEW ARRIVAL**LOADED** ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2504157
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded, Accident Free Lexus RX350! Equipped with Mark Levinson Premium Sound, Leather, Dual Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Heated Steering, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Premium Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
