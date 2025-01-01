Menu
Fully Loaded, Accident Free Lexus RX350! Equipped with Mark Levinson Premium Sound, Leather, Dual Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Heated Steering, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Premium Alloy Wheels

2016 Lexus RX 350

87,000 KM

2016 Lexus RX 350

**NEW ARRIVAL**LOADED** ACCIDENT FREE

2016 Lexus RX 350

**NEW ARRIVAL**LOADED** ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA2GC034835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2504157
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded, Accident Free Lexus RX350! Equipped with Mark Levinson Premium Sound, Leather, Dual Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Heated Steering, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Premium Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

