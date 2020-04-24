455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD
Under the hood: 2.7L EcoBoost V6
Bluetooth, 10 Speakers, 2.7L EcoBoost Package, Adaptive suspension, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Blind Spot Sensor, Climate Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Premium Painted Aluminum
Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle
Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
Market Value Report provided
Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
Complimentary shuttle transportation.
