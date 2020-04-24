Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,649KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4902366
  • Stock #: PV0721
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LP2GBL26926
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD





Under the hood: 2.7L EcoBoost V6





Bluetooth, 10 Speakers, 2.7L EcoBoost Package, Adaptive suspension, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Blind Spot Sensor, Climate Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Premium Painted Aluminum





Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing





Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+




Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Rear Defost
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

