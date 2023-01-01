Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

112,000 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 10435716
  2. 10435716
  3. 10435716
  4. 10435716
Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435716
  • Stock #: 2309341
  • VIN: JM1DKBC72G0105293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2309341
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 146,000 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V SE A...
 136,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 2,000 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory