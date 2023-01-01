2016 Mazda CX-3

$20,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10435716

10435716 Stock #: 2309341

2309341 VIN: JM1DKBC72G0105293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2309341

Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.