2016 Mazda CX-5
2016 Mazda CX-5
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS FWD
**AUTOMATIC**
**SUNROOF**
**123,000km!**
**CERTIFIED**
**BLUETOOTH**
**BACKUP CAM**
Automatic Transmission
ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!
*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Alloys
Key less entry
Sunroof
Reverse Cam
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
