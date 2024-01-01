Menu
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2016 Mazda CX-5 GS FWD<br />**AUTOMATIC**<br /><br />**SUNROOF**<br /><br />**123,000km!**<br /><br />**CERTIFIED**<br /><br />**BLUETOOTH**<br /><br />**BACKUP CAM**<br /><br />Automatic Transmission<br /><br />ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*<br /><br />*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Alloys<br />Key less entry<br />Sunroof<br />Reverse Cam<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY2G0663899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS FWD
**AUTOMATIC**

**SUNROOF**

**123,000km!**

**CERTIFIED**

**BLUETOOTH**

**BACKUP CAM**

Automatic Transmission

ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!

*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Alloys
Key less entry
Sunroof
Reverse Cam
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Mazda CX-5