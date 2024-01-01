Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 AWD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels

2016 Mazda CX-5

139,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4BE9G0709604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 AWD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Mazda CX-5