$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD
Only 172,000km!
$11,995 plus HST and licensing!
NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS ON CARFAX!
CERTIFIED!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Sunroof
Reverse Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
More inventory From Drivetime Motor Sales
Drivetime Motor Sales
226-647-0163