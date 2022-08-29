Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

115,549 KM

Details Features

$19,825

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GX

2016 Mazda CX-5

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

115,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049909
  • Stock #: 780546
  • VIN: JM3KE4BE2G0780546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,549 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

