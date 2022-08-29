Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

170,019 KM

Details Features

$16,625

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
FWD 4dr Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

170,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095290
  • Stock #: C998
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY1G0705487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C998
  • Mileage 170,019 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

