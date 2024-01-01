Menu
<div style=font-size: 14px; background-color: #e5e5e5;>Navigation</div><div style=font-size: 14px; background-color: #e5e5e5;>Power Sunroof</div><div style=font-size: 14px; background-color: #e5e5e5;>Back up camera</div><div style=font-size: 14px; background-color: #e5e5e5;>Heated Seats</div>

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

114,200 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS HATCHBACK

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS HATCHBACK

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1705668531
  2. 1705668533
  3. 1705668534
  4. 1705668536
  5. 1705668537
  6. 1705668538
  7. 1705668540
  8. 1705668543
  9. 1705668544
  10. 1705668546
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L71GM291379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,200 KM

Vehicle Description

NavigationPower SunroofBack up cameraHeated Seats

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2016 Mazda MAZDA3