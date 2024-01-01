$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS HATCHBACK
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
114,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L71GM291379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,200 KM
Vehicle Description
NavigationPower SunroofBack up cameraHeated Seats
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Mat's Auto Sales
2016 Mazda MAZDA3