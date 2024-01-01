$14,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mazda 3 GT
**AUTOMATIC**
**163,000**
**CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS**
**1 OWNER**
**CERTIFIED**
**BLUETOOTH**
**HEATED SEATS**
**REVERSE CAMERA**
**Leather/Heads up display**
**FULLY LOADED**
ONLY $14,495 plus HST and licensing!
*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Alloys
Leather
Sunroof
Heads up display
Push button start
Reverse camera
Heated Seats
Key less entry
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
