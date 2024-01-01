Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2016 Mazda 3 GT <br /><br />**AUTOMATIC**<br /><br />**163,000**<br /><br />**CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS**<br /><br />**1 OWNER**<br /><br />**CERTIFIED**<br /><br />**BLUETOOTH**<br /><br />**HEATED SEATS**<br /><br />**REVERSE CAMERA**<br /><br />**Leather/Heads up display**<br /><br />**FULLY LOADED**<br /><br /><br />ONLY $14,495 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*<br /><br />*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Alloys<br />Leather<br />Sunroof<br />Heads up display<br />Push button start<br />Reverse camera<br />Heated Seats<br />Key less entry<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver</p>

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

  1. 1720205929
  2. 1720205929
  3. 1720205929
  4. 1720205929
  5. 1720205928
  6. 1720205928
  7. 1720205929
  8. 1720205929
  9. 1720205929
  10. 1720205929
  11. 1720205929
  12. 1720205929
  13. 1720205905
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1W3XG1309273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2016 Mazda 3 GT

**AUTOMATIC**

**163,000**

**CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS**

**1 OWNER**

**CERTIFIED**

**BLUETOOTH**

**HEATED SEATS**

**REVERSE CAMERA**

**Leather/Heads up display**

**FULLY LOADED**


ONLY $14,495 plus HST and licensing!

*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Alloys
Leather
Sunroof
Heads up display
Push button start
Reverse camera
Heated Seats
Key less entry
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dial A Tire

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 123,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Altima for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 183,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 137,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Dial A Tire

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-8473

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3