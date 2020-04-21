2016 Mazda MAZDA3

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
+ taxes & licensing
Navi, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back up Cam, Power Seat, Automatic, Hatchback A compelling combination of style, performance, and practicality, our 2016 Mazda3 Sport Hatchback is proudly presented in Snowflake White Pearl Mica! Powered by a 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 155hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission provide a smooth ride, and the handling is precise thanks in part to Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics with G-Vectoring control. This Front Wheel Drive makes you feel terrific, and scoring near approximately 6.2L/100km on the highway is also rewarding! The stunning good looks of our Mazda3 Sport are further complemented by a rear roofline spoiler, alloy wheels, daytime running lights, and dual exhaust with bright tip finishers. The impeccably designed Sport cabin has a wealth of amenities and thoughtful touches to meet your needs including keyless remote entry, a prominent sunroof, push-button start, full power accessories, heated front seats w/height-adjustment for the driver, a trip computer and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. Check out our Mazda Connect infotainment system, a touchscreen display w/full-color navigation, multi-function commander control, and voice command! Staying in touch is a snap with Bluetooth hands-free, as well as SMS text message auto delivery, impressive audio with HD radio, Pandora, Stitcher, and Aha internet radio integration.Our Mazda 3 has earned superior safety ratings and keeps you secure with a rearview camera, anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. You'll want to get behind the wheel of our hatchback to experience the performance, efficiency, style, and value that can only come from Mazda! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3