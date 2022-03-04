Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

127,500 KM

Details Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

GS Back-Up Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

127,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8465076
  • Stock #: 2204135
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V7XGM302179

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2204135
  • Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

