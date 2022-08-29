2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 0 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9038281

9038281 Stock #: 298169

298169 VIN: JM1BM1W32G1298169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 298169

Mileage 198,015 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.