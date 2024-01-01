$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA6
GT BOSE | Leather | Navi | Sunroof | Apple Car Play & Android Auto
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Mazda6 GT with Tech Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, BOSE Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Heads up Display, Bluetooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
