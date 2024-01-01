Menu
Great Condition Mazda6 GT with Tech Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, BOSE Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Heads up Display, Bluetooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

141,000 KM

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT BOSE | Leather | Navi | Sunroof | Apple Car Play & Android Auto

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT BOSE | Leather | Navi | Sunroof | Apple Car Play & Android Auto

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
141,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1GJ1W5XG1409499

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Great Condition Mazda6 GT with Tech Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, BOSE Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Heads up Display, Bluetooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2016 Mazda MAZDA6