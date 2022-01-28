2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 6 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8180142

8180142 Stock #: Y6018B

Y6018B VIN: WDDHF9HB7GB196258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Y6018B

Mileage 164,698 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation System Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.