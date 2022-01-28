Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

164,698 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 250 BLUETEC 4MATIC | PANO ROOF | NAV

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 250 BLUETEC 4MATIC | PANO ROOF | NAV

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8180142
  • Stock #: Y6018B
  • VIN: WDDHF9HB7GB196258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y6018B
  • Mileage 164,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Blind spot monitoring, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

