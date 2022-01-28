$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 250 BLUETEC 4MATIC | PANO ROOF | NAV
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
164,698KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8180142
- Stock #: Y6018B
- VIN: WDDHF9HB7GB196258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,698 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Blind spot monitoring, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3