2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

135,000 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU2GU601625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2312449
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

