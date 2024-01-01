$14,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE LTD
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU2GU601625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2312449
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
