Great Condition, Accident Free Mitsubishi Lancer! Equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

146,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12049840

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU1GU602152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2412584
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mitsubishi Lancer! Equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

