$12,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,854KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP0GN311195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB1185
- Mileage 102,854 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
